While netizens often complain about Bollywood star kids taking up acting roles, it was a sigh of relief when Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's oldest son, chose to take a different path. Aryan, unlike other starkids, is not taking up acting at the moment, but will be making his Bollywood debut with a directorial venture.

His upcoming web series, 'The Ba**ds of Bollywood,' is being highly anticipated by the audience, and there is a lot of speculation about it. From the cast to the script, there are a lot of rumours surrounding the show. India's Vice-President of Content for Netflix, Monika Shergill, also recently spoke about the show.

The top boss of the popular OTT platform very fondly spoke about Aryan's directorial debut. She spoke about how she was extremely excited for the show and that the audience should expect to have a lot of fun.

Monika, speaking to IndiaTV, said, "I am so excited about Aryan Khan's debut series. It is going to be a very delightful and emotional ride for everyone. It will have laughter and everything that you see in best kind of Bollywood films."

Earlier, the CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, too, had expressed his thoughts about Aryan's show and said that he was looking forward to it. He had called it "really fun", while Saif Ali Khan had called it "fantastic." Saif, during a conversation, had also spoken about the fact that his older children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, will both have cameos in the show.

From what has been known so far, 'The Ba**ds of Bollywood' will feature Lakshya and Sahher Bambba. There are speculations that Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan will also have cameos in the show. As per reports, the show is supposed to release in June.

While Aryan is keeping busy with his show, his father, Shah Rukh Khan and sister Suhana are prepping for Siddharth Anand's 'King.' This will be Suhana's first theatrical release, and according to rumours, Deepika Padukone too will be playing a pivotal role- the actress has not confirmed anything yet.