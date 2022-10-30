A bevy of star kids including Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and many others turned up all decked for a Halloween bash. Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was spotted looking dapper with kohl eyes. Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in her gothic look. Sara Ali Khan grabbed attention with her all black look.

Celebs deck up for Halloween bash

Ananya Panday also emerged a head-turner as she turned up for the bash dressed as Kareena Kapoor Khan's popular onscreen character – Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli looked stunning as princess Jasmine. While Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya looked enchanting as a frog princess.

Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty who made his debut with Tadap, attended the event in an armed-up look. The Halloween bash was hosted by Orhan Awatramani in an all-black look. All the young guns of the industry attended the event geared up to make a strong statement.

Janhvi's evolution into this diva

In the last few years, Janhvi Kapoor has emerged as the hottest diva of the town. On being asked about how her whole look and vibe changed, the Kapoor girl told Karan Johar on his chat show that she loves shiny clothes.

"There was one year in my life where I wore nothing but oversized tracksuits and salwar kameez. It was just my energy at that time. I like how I look. I like shiny clothes. Life is too short. I just want to have fun and I just want to be myself whatever that means, I don't even know," she had said.