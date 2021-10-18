As Aryan Khan continued to be in jail for the second weekend, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Monday, is apparently carrying out fresh drug raids in several parts of Mumbai. According to Times Now reports, the agency is conducting raids across Mumbai, and arrests will be made after the completion of these operations.

Raids triggered by inputs from interrogation

Reports also suggest that these raids are happening as per the interrogation and inputs that have been received from 20 people already arrested by the NCB. More details regarding the raids and arrests are expected to be unveiled in the coming hours.

Aryan Khan in jail

It was on October 02 that Aryan Khan, along with several others were arrested from a cruise ship en route to Goa. NCB officials, after the arrest, revealed that drugs have been seized from Aryan Khan's friend Arbaaz Merchant.

During the bail hearing, NCB informed the court that Aryan Khan has a crucial role in illicit procurement and usage of contraband. According to NCB, Aryan Khan used to communicate regularly with Arbaaz Khan to procure drugs.

Meanwhile, a report published in Bollywood Hungama suggests that Shah Rukh Khan is totally shattered due to the recent developments that are happening in Aryan Khan's case. According to the report, the Bollywood superstar is feeling "helpless" and "broken" ever since Aryan Khan's arrest.

Recently, NCB officer Sameer Wankhede and some NGO workers had given counseling sessions to Aryan Khan and other accused in this case. During the counseling session, Aryan Khan promised Wankhede that he will make him proud one day. The star kid also assured that he will work for the betterment of the poor and the downtrodden in the future.