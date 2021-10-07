Aryan Khan broke down upon meeting father Shah Rukh Khan at NCB custody briefly. Gauri Khan had also brought some eatables for her son at the NCB custody. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 4 from a cruise party during an NCB raid. The superstar's son was sent to NCB custody till October 7, 2021. His next bail hearing is scheduled for today.

Gauri brings burgers

Aryan Khan was arrested with Munmum Dhamecha, Arbaaz Merchant, Vikrant Chhoker, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaiswal, and Gomit Chopra. As per a TOI report, when SRK met his NCB for a brief period at the NCB custody, Aryan Khan couldn't stop his tears. The young lad broke down, says a Mid-day report. Gauri Khan, had also accompanied SRK to meet Aryan Khan. Worried about whether or not he was getting proper food, Gauri allegedly brought some McDonald's burgers to give to her son.

NCB to seek further custody

However, as per the protocol, the NCB denied her from offering it to her son. The report states that since no one of those arrested with Aryan Khan were allowed the luxury of home food, he couldn't be made an exception. However, Aryan and the others are being provided with biryani, poori bhaji and other food items from their mess, says the report.

While there are strong reports of NCB likely to file a plea seeking further extension in the custody of Aryan Khan, all eyes are on Satish Manshinde on how he manages to secure his bail. Shah Rukh Khan has put all his commitments on hold and is busy dealing with his son's case.

Not only did the shoot of Pathan got postponed, but SRK refused to come for the ad shoot of a popular brand along with Ajay Devgn.