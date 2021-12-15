Aryan Khan gets a massive waiver as he won't have to appear before the NCB office every Friday. The Bombay High Court, in its new ruling, has revised Aryan Khan's bail conditions. Shah Rukh Khan's son won't have to appear before the NCB office every Friday. Instead, he would have to mark his attendance at the SIT Delhi as and when he would be called.

Other conditions

The Court also directed that Aryan Khan can now move out of Mumbai only if he gives his itinerary to the investigating officer of his case. He is also being asked to co-operate with the SIT, Delhi and mark his attendance provided he gets 72 hours notice. Aryan Khan had filed a petition in the Bombay HC seeking modifications in his bail conditions.

The plea

"We are seeking modification of bail condition 'J' regarding attendance on Friday. Nothing is happening. Whenever they want he can be summoned. The Bombay branch is also not in the matter after SIT," said the plea.

Aryan Khan was granted bail by the high court on October 28. Ever since, he has been marking his attendance at the NCB office every Friday. The plea also reasoned that even though the star kid has been reaching the NCB office as directed, the massive crowd and media outside the NCB office creates hassles.

Shah Rukh Khan's condition for directors

We hear that ever since Aryan's release, Shah Rukh Khan has also put forth a condition for the directors of his projects. Shah Rukh Khan has requested his directors not to keep shooting schedules that take too much time or make him stay out of home for long schedules. There were also reports of Aryan Khan going into a shell even after reaching home.