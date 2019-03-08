Game of Thrones season 8 trailer has shocked everyone for all the right reasons. The series finale is going to air in April and after watching the trailer, fans are coming up with all sorts of theories. Most importantly, everyone is talking about Arya Stark and her scary run.

In the recently released trailer of Game of Thrones, fans witnessed Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) running in the Winterfell's crypts. There are several other important footages like Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) walk towards the two dragons. At the same time, there are several who are asking why Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) was smiling when everyone is facing the war?

Arya Stark's scary run in the crypt has made many to worry about the fate of their favourite Game of Thrones' character. There were theories that the White Walkers have finally won the Winterfell and Arya is trying to escape from their grasp. However, a most recent theory implies that Arya Stark is running not from any stranger but she has seen someone she once loved dearly.

Over the years, Arya Stark has seen the death of several close allies including her family members. She has literally become the Faceless Men and in the trailer, she is heard saying that she has seen several faces of death but what she has not seen is anyone coming out from the dead.

Now some fans are reviving the famous old theory that the beloved Warden of the North, Ned Stark, would apparently rise from their vaults and join the great battle against the army of the dead.

Those fans who have read George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels are aware of a dream which Jon Snow had in which he had heard the scarped of stone on stone but when he turned to see, all the vaults got opened and the dead kings came out from their cold graves.

Could it be possible that for the final season, the dead are finally rising from the North and would help the Starks and Targaryen's against their foe? It should be noted that in the released trailer, Arya is looking injured, which means that whatever or whoever is chasing her is not friendly.

It would be like a dream come true if we get to see Ned Stark coming back to life in Game of Thrones season 8. More information will be revealed when the series will return for its final season in April.