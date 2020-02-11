Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal addressed a briefing in the national capital. "This is a win for every Delhi family which chose me as a 'son', which gets electricity 24x7, who have access to good schools, hospitals," says Arvind Kejriwal.

"I thank people of Delhi for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time. A good sign for the country, Its new type of Politics, Its victory of Bharat Mata," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Gautam Gambhir congratulates AAP

Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir congratulates AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his party's victory. "Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal on returning as the Chief Minister of Delhi and all the winning MLAs. I want to assure him that the development of Delhi and the welfare of citizens will be the top priority for everyone," he said in a tweet.

Sisodia wins from Patparganj

After a big scare in Delhi elections, AAP's Manish Sisodia has won by over 2,000 votes from Patparganj seat. Speaking to the media after his win, Manish Sisodia said: "The BJP tried a lot to divide people on the lines of Hindu-Muslims, but the people of Delhi have shown that they have rejected this narrative and want development."

AAP touches 60 mark in leads

AAP has touched the 60-mark in terms of leads, according to the latest figures put out by the Election Commission of India (ECI). In the 2015 Delhi polls, the AAP had won 67 seats out of the 70-member Delhi assembly and the BJP just three.

Most exit polls had predicted a comfortable victory for Arvind Kejriwal, giving 56 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats to AAP and 12 to BJP.