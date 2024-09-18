Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will vacate his official residence within a few weeks and give up all the facilities provided to him, said AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday.

Singh also informed that suitable accommodation for AAP convenor is being searched and once it is finalised, he and his family will move out of the official residence.

"Kejriwal will vacate the Chief Minister's residence in the next few weeks and will go to the public's court," said Singh on social media platform X

He claimed that the people of Delhi would make Kejriwal win again with a thumping majority.

"The people of Delhi will answer the conspiracies of BJP by again giving an honest leader like Kejriwal a certificate of honesty and making him the CM with a huge majority," he stated on X.

He said that the people of Delhi are agitated with the BJP for "plotting conspiracies" against Kejriwal and putting him in jail on "false charges".

"For the past two years, the BJP has been deploying tactics to defame and demean Arvind Kejriwal. It has been casting aspersions on his probity and integrity and calling him names for furthering its political agenda," he added.

He further said that the AAP supremo has always led by example and his resignation from the CM's post is an affirmation of his clean politics.

"Had there been any power-hungry CM, he would remain stuck to the chair but Kejriwal has always defied all norms, even if meant paying a price for ushering in clean politics," he said.

"It's because of his clean credentials that Kejriwal has been given bail by the Supreme Court. Despite putting him in jail for six months, the agencies have not found anything incriminating against him," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)