Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the Delhi government and said the order should be implemented in "letter and spirit". The Supreme Court yesterday pronounced its verdict on the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the elected Government of Delhi and said that the LG's role cannot be obstructionist.
Arvind Kejriwal welcomes Supreme Court ruling in favour of Delhi
