Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia may have been dropped from the list of dignitaries accompanying US first lady Melania Trump during her February 25 visit to a Delhi government school here, according to sources on Saturday.

The development is significant as she will be witnessing the AAP government's flagship happiness curriculum that was introduced by Sisodia two years ago as an attempt to reduce stress among school children, which involves 40 minutes of meditation, relaxing and even outdoor activities.

Taking on the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, AAP's National Executive member Preeti Sharma Menon in a tweet responded to the media reports.

She said: "There is no match for the pettiness of Narendra Modi. You may not invite Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, but their work speaks for them."

AAP Minister Gopal Rai during a press conference though said that he has no knowledge of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister being dropped from the guest list of Melania Trump visit to a government school.

"We have not received any official information on the same. And till the time we don't receive any official information regarding the same, we are not in a position to comment on it," Rai said.

Melania Trump's Delhi school visit

According to senior Delhi government sources, the US First Lady is likely to visit the school in south Delhi and see first-hand the impact of the 'happiness curriculum' introduced by Delhi's AAP government in 2018.

Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25. The US first couple will spend the first day of the trip in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Uttar Pradesh's Agra before moving to Delhi for official reception and bilateral talks.

This is Donald Trump's first state visit to India and also a first standalone visit by a US President to India.