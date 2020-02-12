After a stupendous victory in Delhi assembly elections 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take oath for the third straight time on February 16. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the historic Delhi's Ramlila Maidan -- similar to that of last two times.

Kejriwal swept the Assembly elections in Delhi winning 62 of the 70 seats on Tuesday leaving the main rival BJP way behind.

EC releases final figures

The AAP won 62 out of the 70-member assembly seats in Delhi with a final vote share of 53.57 per cent. The BJP emerged victorious with the remaining eight seats, getting 38.51 per cent of the total vote count. However, the Congress was not able to manage a single seat and ended with 4.26 per cent votes.

Arvind Kejriwal is the second person after Congress leader Sheila Dikshit to become the Chief Minister of the city for the straight third time.

All eyes on AAP's Cabinet formation

AAP leaders including Atishi, Raghav Chadha and Dilip Pandey as well as its incumbent ministers who have emerged victorious in the Delhi polls are all set become a part of Arvind Kejriwal's new Cabinet.

The three -- Atishi, Chadha and Pandey -- who are considered close to the Delhi CM, had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections last year. Currently, they are spokespersons for the Aam Aadmi Party.

AAP party chief Arvind Kejriwal will meet Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday, February 12 and also the newly-elected MLAs today.