A day after Aam Aadmi Party received a clear majority in the Assembly election result, party Chief Arvind Kejriwal will meet Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday, February 12.

Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has also called a meeting of the newly elected party's MLA, sources said.

In Delhi, which is a state with an Assembly, the President appoints the Chief Minister on the advice of the Lieutenant Governor. The party with the majority meets LG to give a proposal to form a government.

AAP bagged 62 of 70 seats

Kejriwal became the Chief Minister-elect for the third time as the AAP bagged 62 of 70 seats — far more than the majority mark.

The opposition BJP got eight seats -- up from three in 2015, while the Congress remained at zero.

The victory of the AAP ensured a hat-trick for its national convener Arvind Kejriwal in the office of Delhi Chief Minister.

All the Kejriwal government Minister retained their seats with a decent margin, though Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saw a see-saw battle before he was declared winner from his Patparganj seat in east Delhi.

Kejriwal is the second person after Congress leader Sheila Dikshit to become the Chief Minister of the city for the third time.

AAP won 67 of 70 seats in 2015

The AAP had won 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in 2015, barring Rohini, Vishwas Nagar and Mustafabad which had gone to the BJP's kitty.

This time, the BJP lost Mustafabad but retained Rohini and Vishwas Nagar, and also went on to win Gandhi Nagar, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rohtas Nagar and Badarpur.

The Congress continues to be on zero, and also saw its vote share go down from that in 2015.

The vote share of AAP also declined from 54.34 per cent in 2015 to 53.6 per cent, while the BJP's vote share has increased from 32.19 per cent in 2015 to 38.5 per cent.

The vote share of the Congress dropped to 4.26 per cent this time from 2015's 9.65 per cent. Also, the voter turnout of the city was about five per cent less from that in 2015.