Violence broke out in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar over the state government's decision to give permanent resident status to two tribes from outside the state. Protesters have burnt down the house of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein as anger and unrest continues in the state. Chowna Mein was moved out from the state capital and shifted to Namsai district early morning today.

Security forces resorted to blank firing as the unruly protesters defied curfew and marched towards Chief Minister Pema Khandu's residence.

"The situation is very tense and uncontrollable. The state is taking all steps to calm the situation," Home Minister Kumar Waii told news agency IANS on Sunday, February 24.

#WATCH Permanent residence certificate row: Violence broke out in Itanagar during protests against state’s decision to grant permanent resident certificates to non-#ArunachalPradesh Scheduled Tribes of Namsai & Chanaglang; Deputy CM Chowna Mein's private house also vandalised. pic.twitter.com/FrcmqWbL8c — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019

It was not clear if anyone was injured in Sunday's firing.

The protesters also torched and vandalised two police stations in Itanagar and adjoining Naharlagun, while a Superintendent of Police officer was reportedly injured.

Authorities on Saturday imposed an indefinite curfew in Itanagar and Naharlagun as demonstrators protesting against the government's move to grant PRCs to non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe communities went on a rampage, indulging in arson and stone pelting.

One person was killed after sustaining a bullet injury in Naharlagun.

Governor BD Mishra, a retired Brigadier, has condemned the violence.

Appealing for peace, Mishra said: "Arunachalis have always demonstrated their rationality, sagacity and maturity in their conduct under all circumstances."

Mishra advised the state government to take all precautionary measures to prevent further mayhem.

Four Army columns have been deployed in the Arunachal Pradesh capital while authorities have suspended Internet services across the state to avoid the spread of fake news via social media platforms.

The protests were called on Friday evening by 18 student and civil society groups. Later that day, protesters set ablaze 50 vehicles and damaged over 100 vehicles.

The mobs alleged the committee led by Environment and Forest Minister Nabam Rebia had submitted its report on PRC without proper verification of facts.

