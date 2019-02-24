A heart-stopping video has gone viral on social media. A woman was rescued from falling while boarding a moving train by a co-passenger and a Railway Protection Force (RFP) personnel in Mumbai. In a CCTV visual from the Malad railway station, it can be seen how the co-passenger and the constable acted swiftly and pulled a passenger to safety, preventing her from falling between a moving train and the platform.

The incident happened when the woman was trying to board the ladies compartment of a local train that arrived at the station. The train dragged her but she was pulled out quickly before she could get stuck under the train.

As the train began gathering speed, the passenger tried to board the train. She managed to catch hold of the handle and was climbing on when she slipped. She could have fallen but the RPF constable and another passenger, who were on the platform, rushed there and dragged her to safety.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: A passenger rescued from falling by another passenger & a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, while she was trying to board a train at Malad Railway Station in Mumbai. (22.02.19) pic.twitter.com/sjCHvqnCxi — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019

The woman escaped unhurt.