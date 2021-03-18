The onscreen Lord Ram -- Arun Govil -- joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday at the BJP office in Delhi, almost three decades after onscreen Sita Dipika Chikhlia joined BJP.

For those not quite aware of the actor's body of work, Arun Govil is an Indian actor who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana which aired on Doordarshan in 1987. Arun Govil has joined the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in four states and the union territory of Puducherry.

While Ramayana remains till date his most memorable and popular outing as an actor, Govil almost got typecast later as an actor appearing in a bunch of mythological and historical series such as Luv Kush, Buddha, Vishwamitra etc.

After completing his schooling, he did his B.Sc from Mathura. Son of a waterworks engineer, Arun Govil in several interviews has confessed to being a 'one-series wonder' and his struggle post the height of success.

"After Ramayan, my film career was over," he said last year while also sharing several behind-the-scenes trivia about the series. Amidst the lockdown brought about by the coronavirus, Doordarshan once again telecast the re-run of Ramayan.

Twitter abuzz with warm reception to funny reactions

Memes, trolls, retweets, praises and criticism are all collectively a barometer of the popularity and the news having been given the attention. Which is what happened with the news of actor Arun Govil joining the BJP.

However, some netizens have objected to the idea of a character being confused with actor and others welcomed him warmly, thinking he'll strengthen and solidify the position of the BJP in the assembly elections. "People will definitely turn up just to see him at least in the rallies," commented one user.