Ramayan has already been coined as one of the cult mythological drama's in in the history of Indian television. There has been a total of 5 recreations of the Ramayan at various time zones. With each coming year, the makers showcased different perspective. Each version of Ramayan a new story with a different insight unfolded. Ramayan grew not only in terms of budget and cast but also in terms of production, cinematography, and technology.

International Business Times, India brings it's readers a rundown of these 5 recreations of Ramayan. These 5 Jodi's that aced the role of Ram and Sita in Ramayan.

Here are some of the most promising and pioneering remakes of Ramayan.

Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia's Ramayan (1987)

B.R Chopra's mythological show that India saw on national television. The show was a huge success and used to kickstart the Sunday morning of every close-knit family in the era of the 80s. The show had Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia playing the lead roles of Ram and Sita.

They made for a divine pair together and now when the re-run of this show is on, it has caught the attention of people, both young and old. People are loving the old Ramayana in 2020. It has surely brought back the nostalgic golden era of Doordarshan.

Smriti Irani and Nitish Bharadwaj's Ramayan (2001)

Smriti Irani (now into politics) and Nitish Bharadwaj's Ramayan aired during the early 2000s on Zee TV. Their Jodi was loved a lot and garnered appreciation as the divine couple

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee's Ramayan (2008)

In 2008, Ramayan was recreated with Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee portraying the roles of Ram and Sita. This version of Ramayan was created by original creator Ramanand Sagar's son, Anand Sagar. In fact, Gurmeet and Debina became the real-life Ram and Sita as they started to date on the sets of Ramayan.

In an interview, Debina and Gurmeet spoke about how they would watch the old version of the show when they were kids but were of the opinion that the present generation grew up watching the 2008 version of the show. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also spoke about being given the CDs of the original Ramayan show when they were shooting for it. The two actors also agreed that since the show was aired on NDTV Imagine which is no longer a channel, its re-run is not in the hands of the makers.

Gagan Malik and Neha Sargam's Ramayan (2012)

There is was the fourth recreated version of Ramayan and Zee Tv had two separate recreations of the cult show. Due to lockdown Gagan and Neha's Ramayan is currently being aired on &TV.

Ashish Sharma and Madirakshi Mundle: Siya Ke Ram (2015)

With changing times and generation, the recent Ramayan changed the perceptive of looking at the cult show. The latest and last mythological drama to air on Star plus was Siya Ke Ram.

The story of Rama and Devi Sita was from Sita's perspective that featured Ashish Sharma and Madirakshi Mundle playing as Lord Rama and Lady Sita, respectively, and Karthik Jayaram as Raavan. It premiered on 16 November 2015 and ended on 4 November 2016.

Out of all these 5 recreated versions of Ramayan, Which Ram-Sita Jodi is your favourite?