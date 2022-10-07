Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away after a long battle with Myasthenia gravis. He was 79. The Swabhimaan and 3 Idiots actor moved to his heavenly abode after a long fight against the auto-immune disease. He has been a part of Hindi movies and television shows for over four decades.

What is Myasthenia gravis

Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune, neuromuscular disease. The disease affects the skeletal and muscular nerves. It hinders the nerves which are involved in breathing, moving and other bodily functions.

Symptoms

The earlier symptoms involve – dropping, double vision, speech and eating difficulty. Though myaesthenia gravis doesn't hamper life expectancy, it does take a toll in rare cases.

What happened in the last few years

Arun Bali's son, Ankush revealed that his father had mood swings for the last few days. He added that his father told the caretaker to take him to the washroom early morning. However, once he came out and sat, he never got up.

"My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then," he told PTI.

Arun Bali films and shows

Bali made his debut with Doosra Keval. He went on to work in TV shows like Chanakya where he gained prominence. Swabhimaan, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke - were some of his most popular shows. Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Khalnayak, Satya, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath were his most popular films.