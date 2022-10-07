Veteran actor Arun Bali, aged 79 passed away at 4:30 am in Mumbai today (October 7). As per media reports, the veteran actor suffered from a neuromuscular problem, Myasthenia Gravis.

For the unversed, Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune disease caused by a communication failure between nerves and muscles.

Speaking to a news agency, Arun Bali's son Ankush said his father was responding well to the treatment but passed away at around 4.30 am.

He said, "My father left us. He was suffering from Myasthenia gravis. He had mood swings for two-three days. He told the caretaker he wanted to go to the washroom and after coming out he told him he wanted to sit down and he never got up then."

Work front

Arun Bali was known for his role in films like 3 Idiots, Kedarnath, and Panipat. He played the part of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya, Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan and the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, in the controversial and critically acclaimed 2000 film Hey Ram.

He was also part of Laal Singh Chaddha. His last film Goodbye, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, released in theatres today.

Personal life

The actor is survived by a son and three daughters. Arun Bali's two daughters residing in America will land in Mumbai tomorrow. His last rites will be performed tomorrow in the city.

Fans and friends of veteran actor Arun Bali took to social media to offer condolences.

Take a look

Sad to know about the demise of veteran actor & a great human being #ArunBali ji who was not keeping well for some time .

My heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones.

A great loss to the T.V. & film industry .

ॐ शांति !

? pic.twitter.com/kAgOo1m3dj — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) October 7, 2022

RIP Arun Bali ???

Call it a coincidence, or the Almighty's plan that he had to leave on the release day of his last film, #Goodbye ? #ArunBali #RIP pic.twitter.com/lDX2YJSs5H — Divya Gupta (@Miss_DivyaGupta) October 7, 2022

