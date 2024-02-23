Yami Gautam and Priyamani's much awaited Article 370 is finally here. The Aditya Dhar directed film released all across the country today. And ever since the first show, social media has been flooded with comments on how the film is. Many have hailed Yami for her brilliant acting in the film and many have lauded the film for showing the truth and called it an 'eye opener'. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

"One nation one law Watched an amazing movie premiere of #Article370 based on Kashmir's history with my entire SM team! Must watch movie!" wrote a user. "Just finished watching #Article370, and it's a film that will stay with me for a long time," another user wrote. "#Article370 Just go and watch it... @yamigautam- your acting is too good.... You make people cry right before the interval .. you make people clap in some scenes.. I am yet to watch the full movie - yes it's an interval time," a movie goer commented.

"From acting, to direction, to technicalities. Everything was to the point in this movie. Even after no interest in poltics, this was entertaining to me. Sirf runtime thoda kam ho jata, specially for the second half to movie aur perfect ho jaati. #Article370," another cinegoer opined. "I rarely watch movies in theatre now, forget watching any film on the 1st day. But #Article370 was worth it It reignited the feelings I felt on the historic day of 5th Aug 2019 Never thought this would happen in my Lifetime This film should be celebrated across Bharat

"#Article370 offers a gripping insight into Kashmir's history. Don't miss this gem!" read a comment. "Yami Gautam's performance in #Article370 is a revelation—she embodies her character flawlessly," another comment read. "An eye-opening journey through history. #Article370 is a film that demands your attention," a social media user commented.

"#Article370 is a solid political thriller. A formidable #YamiGautam , a crisp screenplay & Shashwat Sachdev shining with his score! A few caricaturist portrayals of politicians & journalists & labelling every govt move a masterstroke is a demerit Engaging nonetheless!" another user opined.