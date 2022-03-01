Maha Shivratri, one of the major festivals of Hindus, is being celebrated with fervour, gaiety across Karnataka. Since the festival remained a low-key affair for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, people thronged temples in large numbers this time. As a part of the festive, The Art of Living International Centre held special prayers for world peace, particularly for the people in Europe.

"Let us all pray for peace to prevail in Europe. Our Art of Living volunteers across Europe are reaching out to the refugees and Indian students with all help and support," Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, Art of Living said.

Maha Rudrabhishekam, an ancient Vedic ceremony, was performed by Vedic priests from Veda Agama Samskrutha Maha Patashala, Art of Living's Heritage School, for world peace, safety and good health of everyone. Powerful chanting and offerings, sounds of drums and cymbals filling up the atmosphere with sacred and positive reverberations.

"Since thousands of years people have experienced and worshipped the Shiva Tattva. Shiva is peace, infinity and beauty. On the day of Shivratri, this Shiva principle, which remains above the material plane, touches the physical plane," Gurudev added.

Maha Shivratri 2022 celebrations

Special prayers for world peace will be offered in various temples on Shivratri this year. The Mankameshwar temple, an over 100-year-old shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, marked the festival with 'Maha Abhishek' of the Shivling, which was later decorated in the form of 'ArdhNarishwar' (the Lord who is half woman).

The Buddheshwar Mahadeva temple organised a 24-hour long 'yagna' with the motive to bring peace and good health to all around the world.

The Shiva temples in all parts of the state are decked up for the occasion and special arrangements have been made to facilitate the ritual of jagaran (staying up all night) as part of celebration of the festival. Thousands of devotees queued up to get darshan of the famous "Atmalinga" of the Mahabaleshwar temple in the coastal town of Gokarna, known as Kashi of south India.