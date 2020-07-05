Arshad Warsi was shocked after Rs 1.03 lakh was deducted from his account for the electricity bill. The furious Bollywood actor went to say Adani is a 'highway robber, who is having a good laugh at our cost.'

Many people across Maharashtra have been complaining about the insane rise in the electricity bill during the lockdown period. Some celebs like Pulkit Samrat, Taapsee Pannu, Dino Morea, Amyra Dastur, Huma S Qureshi, Renuka Shahane, Dhoopashwini, Saumya Tandon, Raja Krishna Menon have also complained about 3 to 6 X increase in their electricity in the recent months.

The latest Bollywood actor to join this league of celebrities is none other than Arshad Warsi. But this comedy actor goes a step ahead and hurled his anger against the electricity providers. Tata Power and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) cater to Mumbai consumers and he launched an attack on Adani.

Arshad Warsi furious to receive message

Arshad Warsi was furious to receive a message that states that an amount of Rs 1.03 lakh was auto-debited from his bank account. The actor tweeted a photo of Adani and wrote, "This is my electricity bill from the highway robbers called ADANI, who is having a good laugh at our cost. UPDATE: INR 1,03,564.00 debited from A/c on 05-JUL-20..."

Besides acting, painting is the passion of Arshad Warsi, but he had put on the back-burner due to the lack of time. Having self-quarantined himself during the lockdown period, the B-Town has been devoting his time to his passion for painting. He spoke about his passion in an interview to Bombay Times, which has published the article today,

Arshad Warsi tweeted the screenshot of his interview featured on the homepage of Bombay Times. He requested people to buy his paintings so that he can pay this electricity bill. He will sell his kidneys to pay the next electricity bill. He wrote, "Thank you Rachana & ⁦@bombaytimes ⁩ for the article. People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill "

Actress Shruti Seth, who has starred in several films and TV shows and serials, said that he might have to sell two of his paintings that she owns to pay her electricity bill. She tweeted, "Yayyy!!! I'm the proud owner of two of your exquisites paintings @ArshadWarsi I might have to sell one to pay my Tata electricity bill."

Some followers responded to Arshad Warsi and said that calling Adani Highway robbers will be an insult to robbers. Sourasubha Ghosh tweeted, "Calling them Highway robbers is very polite. Its insult to the robbers actually. Imagine the plight of middle class like us. Got a Bill of 16.5K when regular average Bills are 2.5K."