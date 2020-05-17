This lockdown is the ideal time to catch up with your goals and fitness regimens. As many Bollywood stars have shown us, they've been using their time wisely to work out and stay fit. It's easier said than done.

Arshad Warsi shared his lockdown experience with a fitness goal accomplished. Perhaps in his post some may even find a tip or two on how to lose weight under lockdown effectively when you're stuck indoors.

Arshad Warsi posts about losing weight under lockdown

It's hard to lose weight on an average day. But under lockdown, it gets harder to keep a routine and stick to it. Especially when gyms are not functioning and going outdoors is limited, the challenge seems impossible. But Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has proved us all wrong.

Arshad Warsi has been able to shed off 6 kilos of weight during lockdown! Taking to Twitter, Arshad shared that he followed a strict diet to lose weight. He writes, "Was on a very strict diet for one month. Zero Carbs, Intermittent, Cardio and weight training, knock off 6 kgs in 30 days, got four more to go. This morning I had carbs, and omg it's the best thing in the world. Now I have to find another way to get fit," he tweeted.

Reacting to Arshad's tweet, Raveena Tandon shared that she tried the same routine, but failed, "How? Tried the same. The damn weighing scale didn't budge after a kg and half loss," she added. Explaining his fitness regimen to Raveena, Arshad further tweeted: "Intermittent and keto with a special kind of cardio exercise I do on the treadmill, no running.... my invention, will send you a video, try it you'll love it."

On the work front, Arshad is currently being lauded for his show Asur. At least the lockdown has helped some of us.