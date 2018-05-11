Arsene Wenger has presided over his last press conference as Arsenal manager at London Colney ahead of their trip to Huddersfield. The 68-year-old stepped down as Arsenal manager earlier in the season and the Gunners gave him a fitting send-off in his last home game against Burnley, where the players combined for a 5-0 thumping of Sean Dyche's men.

However, the mood was downtrodden in midweek as the Gunners succumbed to their seventh successive away loss to Leicester City at the King Power stadium. The north London club has not won away this calendar year, the worst record in England's top four divisions and will be desperate to get three points against Huddersfield so as to send the manager out on a high.

Mesut Ozil, Mohamed Elneny, Laurent Koscielny and Santi Cazorla are injured while the rest of the squad will be available for the game. The Frenchman did not delve much into team news and spoke more about his time at Arsenal, where he spent 22 years, second only to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Wenger cut an emotional figure speaking for the last time at Colney, talking about his best moments at the club, which have been aplenty. While speaking to Arsenal's official website he spoke about how he will want to change the first leg result against Atletico Madrid, where the Gunners conceded a goal with the Spanish club down to 10 men.

His most cherished memory: "Maybe my first title here because I came completely unknown and in my first full year I won the championship. I would say personally from 2006 to 2015 it was certainly the period where I needed to be the strongest and [where] I did the best job. To accept to commit to five years when you build the stadium to work with restricted resources and keep the club in a position where we can pay our debts back, I personally feel I did my best job in that period. Not the most glamorous maybe, but the most difficult."

On the match he would change: It's always the last one - not Leicester because there was nothing at stake - but Atletico Madrid. When you come out of these two games and you are out of the semi-final of the Europa League... when you come out of the first leg with 1-1 and it should be 3-0, it is what you would like to change. Even with my experience, when it was 1-0 in the second half [of the first leg] I never thought it would finish 1-1. I thought maybe we won't score the second goal, but we cannot concede - they never crossed the halfway line. Always the last pain is the biggest one.

On what his legacy is: trophies or stadium? It's a bit of all of that. I would say the legacy is what you think is important, with the way you behave with your players. I get so many messages from players, that are not about the trophies we won together, they are more about the human aspect. That's what the players keep - and the values of the club - that they realise when they go somewhere else. That's what you want and after that you want the style of play, as the manager has an influence on the way you play football. The idea that you want to give from the game you love. The structures of the club, the way you can influence individual players' lives as well. All that together you would want to be remembered for.