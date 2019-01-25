Arsenal welcomes Manchester United to the Emirates in an FA Cup 4th round clash on January 25.

When is the match and how to watch it live on TV, online

The match between the two sides will start at 7:55 pm local time and 1:25 am IST (Saturday).

Sony Ten 2 & Sony Ten 2 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.

Team news and preview

Manchester United travels to Emirates on the back of six consecutive victories under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils will be very confident of overturning their opponents on Friday.

Solskjaer has revitalised the United dressing room and seems to be getting the best out of the team's rich attacking talent. In his last visit to North London earlier this month, United beat favourites Tottenham at Wembley courtesy a David De Gea masterclass and Marcus Rashford goal from an outlandish Paul Pogba pass.

Rashford is currently in the form of his life and is expected to lead United's charge with the help of former Gunners attacker Alexis Sanchez. Pogba will carry the creative burden from midfield while Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic will be tasked with protecting the backline.

For Arsenal, Hector Bellerin's injury will see Ainsley Maitland-Niles start at right back and Mesut Ozil might feature in the team in place of Aaron Ramsey. Petr Cech, who retires at the end of the season, is expected to feature in goal for the home side.

Arsenal against Manchester United used to be the marquee game in England during the first decade of the millennium. Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane have painted many a classic battle where tensions have spilled over to the tunnel and sometimes even the dressing room.

While this game does not have the same intensity of yore, it is still one of the biggest games in the country.

Probable XIs

Arsenal: Petr Cech; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal; Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi; Mesut Ozil; Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Manchester United: David De Gea; Ashley Young, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford

