Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in one of the most anticipated Premier League 2018-19 clashes of the weekend on Saturday.

When does the match start and how to watch it live on TV, online

The Premier League tie between Arsenal and Liverpool will start at 6:30 pm local time and 11 pm IST.

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Arsenal vs Liverpool preview

The start of the post-Wenger era at Arsenal wasn't great as the Gunners lost to holders Manchester City and Chelsea. However, Unai Emery's men have managed to turn it around and stitch one of their most consistent runs in the recent past — 12 wins in a 13-match unbeaten run.

Arsenal are fourth on the league table, two spots and four points behind Liverpool. The North London side, given their consistent run, are threatening the early-season title favourites.

Emery's men have a chance to put down an early marker by taking out Jurgen Klopp's high-flying Liverpool on Saturday. Having not clinched a win in their last five meetings, the hosts will be keen on coming up with a strong show in front of their home crowd.

However, it's easier said than done, considering Liverpool's all-round show this season. The Reds are tied on points (26) with leaders City, who are at top of the table due to their better goal difference.

Unlike last year, Liverpool's defensive discipline has overshadowed their attacking firepower. The Merseyside club have conceded only four goals — the second least in the ongoing season after City's three.

On the other hand, Arsenal's backline has been a cause for concern, considering they have conceded 13 goals so far. The likes of Mohammed Salah returning to peak form is certainly not good news for Emery's hosts.

Arsenal have also been hit by injury concerns as full-backs Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac are unlikely to be available for Saturday's tie. Emery had used Granit Xhaka as left-back but it remains to be seen if the coach will take the risk, considering Liverpool's attacking flair.

Despite starting the tie as favourites, Klopp insists they need to be clinical on their London tip to make sure they keep their winning run going.

"...I have said it a few times before games against teams like City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal. It's nice to prepare them [the players], it's difficult but it's nice because you need the full package to cause them problems," Klopp was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Predicted starting line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Lichtsteiner, Holding, Mustafi, Xhaka; Torreira, Ramsey; Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

