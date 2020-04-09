Arrow may have come to an end but the Arrowverse is still thriving on the CW.

Reportedly, the Arrowverse has found its Lana Lang: EW has confirmed that Emmanuelle Chriqui is joining The CW's Superman and Lois in the series regular role of Clark Kent's childhood best friend.

The upcoming Superman drama was reportedly ordered straight to series in January. The new series will star Tyler Hoechlin as Superman and Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

Apparently, at some point in the series, Clark ends up reconnecting with Lana, whose last name is now Lang-Cushing and is a loan officer at Smallville Bank, during "one of the most difficult periods of her life," according to the official character description.

However, this isn't the first live action portrayal of the popular character on the small screen. It is known that Kristen Kreuk famously played the DC Comics character for 7 seasons on Smallville.

Lana Lang is one of Clark Kent's main love interests in the comics. In the animated version of the character, Lana Lang becomes a famous fashion designer and dates Superman's arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.

The character of Lex Luther has been portrayed by Jon Cryer in the Arrowverse. The show has been delayed, however, due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The cast also includes Dylan Walsh as General Sam Lane. It is known that Emmanuelle Chriqui's credits include Fox's The Passage and Hulu's Shut Eye.