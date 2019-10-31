During WarnerMedia's Investors day event, it was revealed that HBO Max, a new streaming service costing $15 a month would launch in May 2020 in the US. The new Netflix-like subscription video service is confirmed to stream every DC film released so far along with a bunch of other DC TV shows. But it left many fans wondering where it leaves DC Universe, another WarnerMedia owned streaming service, which provides similar programming content.

The new HBO streaming service has aims to pull in the DC fandom with original DC properties. Greg Berlanti, known for co-creating The CW's Arrowverse, is developing a Green Lantern TV series for HBO Max. On the other hand, there's another DC TV show in the works called Strange Adventures, an anthology exploring characters from the DC comics universe.

WarnerMedia's DC Universe also has its own set of original DC programs such as Titans, Doom Patrol, Young Justice and other series like Stargirl on way. But with the release of HBO Max, it's been revealed that Doom Patrol season 2 will be available on the new streaming service along with streaming on DC Universe.

The CW's shows like The Flash and other Arrowverse shows will also be available on HBO Max.

At the moment, it looks like the ability to access digital issues of DC comics is the only standout feature compared to HBO Max.

Fans have been voicing their concerns over the pricing, which currently stands higher than Netflix's subscription charges. But it looks like the main problem remains in subscribing to two WB owned streaming services which seemingly provide the same DC content.

Some fans believe that HBO Max could lead to the death of the DC Universe or could possibly lead to a merger. You can check out the fans' reactions below.

Fuck #HBOMax I already paid $70 for a year of DC Universe, I don't need another fucking subscription service, I'm pirating all that shit just like I did Game of Thrones. The greedy Hollywood fucks brought this on themselves. pic.twitter.com/01J2JHa0pu — Spooky Grim Scream 7 (@superswimteam7) October 30, 2019

So WB has 2 streaming sites DC universe and now HBO MAX Doom patrol is going to be on Max soo...what's the point of having DC universe they should just merge them together to save a lot of people money pic.twitter.com/ug1Zo0BIHU — TJ kiszka (@HellblazerArts) October 30, 2019

DC Universe costs $7.99 a month, whereas HBO Max costs $14.99 a month. Can you believe it?! That's even more expensive than Netflix's subscription cost, which is $11.99 a month. — Spookypan21 (@Superpan21) October 30, 2019

We can safely say that DC Universe is dead now because of HBO Max, right? Like, what's the point of having it anymore other than to read comics? — uberness j. infinite (@iwasuberness) October 29, 2019

I'm calling it: the DC Universe streaming service is dead within a year, and all their programming migrates to HBO Max. — Chuckles (@MisterChuckles) October 30, 2019

I love reading comics on DC Universe but with HBO Max also having it's own orignal shows, as well as access to all the redent DC films, there really is little reason for the service to continue existing. I expect them to make some sort of merge sometime soon. — DoctorTomato(and Mr Hyde) (@DoctorTomato1) October 30, 2019