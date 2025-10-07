Sushmita Sen is the undisputed queen of ramp walks. The former Miss Universe owns the ramp every time she steps on it. Every designer's delight and an icon for the models, Sushmita once again walked the ramp recently. Sush walked the ramp at the Bombay Times Fashion Week. She exuded confidence and power as she walked the ramp.

Dressed in a black lehenga choli with heavy makeup, Sen looked breathtaking. While we fell-in-love with the look and walk, not everyone seemed impressed. Many were quick to ask why she looked angry and some even compared her to Annabelle. Some commented on how the walk lacked elegance and one even called it "dangerous".

Social media reactions

"She has started to look like Rakhi Sawant with many surgeries," read a comment.

"Why so much aggressive expressions? I always seen her with a smiley face on ramp," another comment read.

"Why is she angry?" a social media user asked.

Instagram

"She looked great without surgery," another social media user opined.

"Scary," a user commented.

"She is exuding arrogance & not elegance. Don't like it," another user commented.

"Dangerous look," was one more of the comments.

"Is it me or to everyone she looks like Annabelle," another one of the comments read.

However, there were many who compared Sushmita's walk and looks to that of Aishwarya Rai. Many commented on how Sushmita could beat Aishwarya in ramp walk any day. Many even called her the "ramp goddess" and "better than Aishwarya on ramp."

Sushmita - Aishwarya's equation

Sushmita and Aishwarya's fans often get into heated exchange on social media but the two divas have always remained cordial and warm towards one another. Sushmita had once said that the two of them never had the time to be friends or rivals.

"We were always people who knew each other from a distance. We minded our own business, did our thing. We were not the best of friends, who'd say, 'No, you first.' We always wanted to be the best in our own ways, which we have proven to be. I went ahead and won Miss Universe; she went ahead and won Miss World. Neither of us was second to anybody. We did our job, and we did it well," she had once said in an interview.