Three days after he was arrested near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, security agencies established links of the Afghan national with some Pakistan-based terror groups.

An intruder with a disability in his left leg was arrested by the Army three days ago near the LoC in the Poonch district in the village of Dabi-Basuni, which is located in the Balakote sector, just in front of the boundary fence.

Initially, it was observed that the arrested intruder was a resident of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir who had unintentionally crossed over to this side.

During the questioning, his identity was established as Abdul Wahid, who is in his early 20s. He is a resident of Afghanistan.

Wahid links with terror groups established

During the initial questioning, the Army handed over Abdul Wahid to the local police for further interrogation to ascertain why he entered this side.

Reports said that his questioning revealed that he was associated with the terror group "Al-Badr" and had come to this side for a recce of the area without generating any suspicion due to his disability.

The official said an FIR under various sections of the UAPA and the Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance was registered against the accused on the information of the Army.

The official added that this was the first arrest of an Afghan citizen along the LoC in the Mendhar subdivision of Poonch.

Meanwhile, a local court on Thursday granted the police 10 days remand of the Afghan national for questioning.

Wahab was produced in the Munsiff court in sub-division Mendhar, where police sought his remand for questioning, reports said.