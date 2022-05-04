Arpita Khan hosted a grand bash for the industry people on Eid. From Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Sidharth Malhotra to Kangana Ranaut; celebs gathered in huge numbers for the do. Pictures and videos of Shehnaaz Gill's camaraderie with Salman Khan from the event have now gone viral. The duo was seen having some fun and candid moments together.

The who's who

Sohail Khan arrived in his dapper self wearing a white T-shirt and denim. Jacqueline Fernandez also attended the bash and looked like a million bucks. Salman Khan opted to keep it simple and stylish in a black shirt and blue denim. Shehnaaz and Salman were seen having a gala time. Gill hugged Khan and even asked him to drop her to the car.

Himesh Reshammiya joined the party along with his wife, Sonia. Sushmita Sen arrived with daughter Renee and even brought sweets for the media. Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dashing as he quickly posed for the paps. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat were seen enjoying a mushy moment together as he was spotted taking care of her saree.

The golden pairs arrive

Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra also attended the bash looking their glamorous best. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a stylish entry and it was difficult to take our eyes off them. Ritesh – Genelia, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor were some other celebs who attended the bash.

Last but not the least, Kangana Ranaut also arrived for the eid party hosted by Arpita Khan. She happily posed for the paps and was seen smiling throughout.