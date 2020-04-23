Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami and his wife were attacked on Thursday during wee hours by two unknown miscreants while driving home from their studios.

The television journalist has filed a complaint on the bike-borne goons who had hurled bottles on his car windshield and banged on its windows.

Arnab files complaint on the ink attack

In his complaint lodged at the police station, the Republic TV chief's mentioned that the attack took place around 12:15 am. "Two men on a motorcycle overtook my car and tried to identify who was driving. They then blocked the path of my car with their two-wheeler."

"The pillion rider hit the right side driver window several times and after realising that the car windows were up, the pillion rider removed a liquid bottle from his pocket and threw liquid on the driver's side of the car where I was sitting."

He also underlined the Congress party in his complaint, mentioning a tweet by party leader Alka Lamba "just three hours after the attack".

Earlier, the Congress party have complained against Goswami for pointing fingers at Sonia Gandhi in the Palghar lynching incident. An FIR was also registered against him in Chhattisgarh's Raipur after several complaints by Congress workers.

Goons sent by the Congress?

According to Republic TV, the goons confessed that the attackers were sent on behalf of Congress. The attackers have been caught and are being interrogated at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai.

Post the attack, Arnab released a video message, narrating the physical attack on him. Besides giving out the details of how the incident took place, Goswami accused Congress and Sonia Gandhi for the attack.

"You are the biggest coward in the country right now. You tried to carry out an attack on me when I was driving back from my work. You know the questions I have asked you are absolutely appropriate. I will hold you personally responsible for any consequences of any attack on me. If anything were to happen to me, it is Sonia Gandhi and Vadra family who is responsible. I'm going to be filing a complaint."

Meanwhile, Union minister Prakash Javadekar condemned the attempt to attack Goswami. The minister said, "This is against democracy and it is really ironical that those who preach tolerance have become so intolerant. Therefore we condemn this attempt."