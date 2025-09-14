IANS

In an outstanding display of operational prowess, the elite troops of the Indian Army's Spear Corps successfully conducted a high-intensity exercise titled 'Dibang Shakti' deep in the challenging terrain of Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley, officials said on Saturday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the 'Dibang Shakti' exercise was meticulously designed to test and validate the troops' asymmetric warfare capabilities under extremely demanding conditions of dense jungles, steep mountains, and unpredictable weather.

The exercise, the troops showcased exceptional skill in a variety of tactical domains, including specialized survival techniques, jungle warfare, and combat free falls operations, he said. According to the spokesman, the operation demanded not only physical endurance and sharp tactical acumen but also a high degree of mental resilience, as soldiers navigated through rugged, uncharted terrain under simulated combat scenarios.

'Dibang Shakti' was aimed at reinforcing the preparedness of the troops to counter unconventional threats and conduct rapid-response operations in high-altitude and jungle environments, which are critical in the context of India's eastern borders, he pointed out. The seamless coordination between various arms of the armed forces, along with advanced technology applications, demonstrated the Indian Army's focus on holistic combat readiness.

Lt Col Rawat said that this exercise further strengthened the patriotic zeal and commitment of the troops towards securing the nation's sovereignty.

It exemplified the Indian Army's motto of being ever-prepared, with a strong emphasis on innovation, tactical brilliance and unyielding resilience.

The successful completion of Exercise 'Dibang Shakti' reflects the continued focus of the Indian Army in enhancing operational capability, readiness and adaptability to face future challenges.

The endeavour inspires confidence among citizens and reaffirms the steadfast commitment of the Indian Army towards securing the nation's frontier, the spokesman said.

The Indian Army earlier this week successfully conducted 'Exercise Siyom Prahar', a major field training exercise aimed at validating the employment of drone technology in modern tactical operations in the forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh.

Lt Col Rawat said that organised under realistic battlefield conditions, the exercise marked a significant step forward in operational preparedness by integrating drones seamlessly across both tactical and operational depths. The central focus of the exercise was the development and validation of new Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) suited for future battlefields.

These included innovative methods for integrating drone inputs with conventional firepower, refining joint targeting processes and ensuring rapid decision-making in fluid combat scenarios.

The exercise also highlighted the importance of adaptability and synergy between traditional combat arms and emerging technological enablers, the spokesman said.

He said that through Exercise Siyom Prahar, the Indian Army reaffirmed its enduring commitment to remain at the forefront of military innovation.

By blending cutting-edge technologies such as unmanned aerial systems with proven war-fighting skills, the Army continues to ensure that it is prepared to meet evolving challenges across the spectrum of conflict.

The outcomes of the exercise provide valuable lessons for operational integration, force multipliers and future employment concepts.

Most importantly, Exercise Siyom Prahar showcased the Army's resolve to harness technology as a decisive factor in securing operational superiority, thereby enhancing overall combat readiness and ensuring it remains future-ready and combat capable, Lt Col Rawat stated.

(With inputs from IANS)