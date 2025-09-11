Top Army officer reviews security situation ahead of PM Modi's likely Manipur visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Manipur on September 13, a top Army officer has reviewed the security situation in different districts, including the forward areas along the India-Myanmar border and preparedness of forces in various districts, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps, undertook a comprehensive visit to Churachandpur district as part of his wider review of the security landscape across Manipur.

The visit encompassed key locations including Imphal, Bishnupur, and forward areas along the Indo-Myanmar border, reflecting the Corps' continued commitment to maintaining operational readiness and fostering inter-agency coordination, he said.

His interactions focused on assessing the prevailing security dynamics, particularly in sensitive border regions, and commending the collective efforts of all ranks for their professionalism, dedication, and high morale under challenging conditions.

The visit underscored the inclusive approach of the Indian Army as well as Assam Rifles to security management and its sustained outreach to veterans and local communities.

The spokesman said that Lt Gen Pendharkar also engaged with personnel from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Manipur Police, and other security agencies deployed across Manipur.

The Spear Corps Commander's engagements across Manipur reflect a holistic approach to security, unity, and institutional solidarity, anchored in professionalism and mutual respect, the defence PRO said.

According to the spokesman, during his tour, the Corps Commander interacted with a combined strength of 61 individuals comprising Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris, and serving personnel of the Assam Rifles and Indian Army.

The gathering provided a meaningful platform to acknowledge the contributions of veterans and their families, while reinforcing the enduring bond between the armed forces and the communities they serve, he said.

Senior Ex-Servicemen were felicitated in recognition of their service, and a token of appreciation was presented as a gesture of respect and gratitude. The Ex-Servicemen expressed heartfelt appreciation for the interaction, which reaffirmed the respect and recognition accorded to their service and sacrifices.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday held a meeting with five MLAs, belonging to the Kuki-Zo communities in Churachandpur and discussed the possible visit of the Prime Minister on September 13.

The Governor, on September 7, held a meeting with BJP MLAs from the Imphal Valley region, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, and the BJP's state President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi.

An official said that Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor to the government Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar also attended the meeting.

However, all officials were tight-lipped about the discussions that took place during the meeting at Raj Bhavan.

Officials and BJP leaders in Manipur said that the Prime Minister's visit to Manipur is not yet finally confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Reports said that the Prime Minister would visit the Mizoram capital, Aizawl, and inaugurate the newly-constructed 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang new railway project, and from Aizawl, he would visit two places of Manipur -- Imphal and Churachandpur. Security and other necessary arrangements are in full swing in Manipur's capital, Imphal and the tribal-inhabited district of Churachandpur.

As per security protocols, various restrictions were imposed in Imphal and Churachandpur.

Meanwhile, the Churachandpur district administration has prohibited the use of aerial devices such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and other flying objects across the district ahead of the 'VVIP visit'.

Churachandpur District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S., in an order, declared the entire hill district as a 'No Drone Zone' area.

(With inputs from IANS)