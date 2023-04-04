Buried inside rubble for 3 days, NDRF rescues 6-yr-old Nasreen; Indian Army hospital staff found her smiling Close
Buried inside rubble for 3 days, NDRF rescues 6-yr-old Nasreen; Indian Army hospital staff found her smiling

The Border Road Organisation (BRO) on Tuesday rescued a total of 350 tourists stranded in east Sikkim after they were stuck in a sudden avalanche, defence sources said.

Quoting BRO Chief Engineer Brigadier Ahalawat, Defence Spokesman Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat said that BRO's project Swastik immediately launched a swift rescue operation after the tourists got trapped in a sudden avalanche at Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg on the National Highway 310.

He said that six tourists were rescued from a deep valley and shifted to nearby hospitals. A woman remained buried for 1.5 hours under the snow before being rescued and sent to STNM Hospital.

Rescue operations are under progress and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)

