When powerful earthquakes shook parts of Syria and Turkey early Monday morning, on 6th of February itself India announced the despatch of rescue and medical teams to Turkey. Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced a Level 4 alert, which includes a call for International alert. Accordingly, NDRF team along with medical team was dispatched in coordination with the government of the Republic of Turkey.

On Thursday, India's NDRF warriors rescued a 6-year-old girl Nasreen from inside a concrete rubble at Gaziantep area of Turkiye. Netizens shared the applause-worthy development for which credit collectively goes to NDRF, Indian Army, Ministry of External Affairs and others involved in the emergency rescue efforts that saved many a precious life, including those of children.

The dispatched team comprised 101 NDRF personnel with specially trained dog squads, all the necessary equipment in aid of quake-hit Turkey. The rescue operations by the teams, also comprising trained doctors and paramedics, began on February 7.

When intent meets courage, miracles do happen, six-year-old Nasreen had been trapped and buried inside rubble for three days before being saved. She was rushed to Indian Army's 60 Para Field Hospital in Hatay for treatment. Reportedly, Major Beena Tiwari, among the medical team at 60 Para Field Hospital found the brave girl smiling despite all the odds and pain of multiple fractures.