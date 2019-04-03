Covering over 600km from Delhi to Chandigarh via the hills of Dehradun, Paonta Sahib, Nahan, Sirmaur and Morni Hills, the Women Car Rally this year was a huge success. It took place between March 30 and 31. The rally included the cars passing through all types of terrain in 16 districts of two Union Territories and four states.

Nearly 150 dynamic and highly spirited women from very different backgrounds including the Army, Air Force, the corporate sector, media agencies and homemakers participated in the car rally. They demonstrated notable sportsmanship, a penchant for adventure and excellent driving skills to such an extent that there were no accidents due to their driving skills. The women also portrayed a strict adherence to road safety instructions and professional motorsports regulations.

The theme of the rally, "Wheeling Women to Power" was promoted through the event. The organisers also made sure to incorporate the topic of 'menstrual hygiene' into their event.

The Indian Air Force team of Wing Commander Deepti Upadhyay and Flight Lieutenant Nishta won the first prize in the All Women Amateur group. The rally was conducted in Time-Speed-Distance format as per the regulations of FSCMI.