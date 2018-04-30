Producer-author and actor Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna was recently threatened by a troll on Twitter.

Twinkle had recently supported husband Akshay's announcement to auction the actual naval uniform he had worn in Rustom (2016) to raise money for the cause of animal rescue and welfare. Soon after she had reposted Akshay's tweet, a journalist replied to her post by sharing a message by Lt Col Sandeep Ahlawat. The journalist claimed that the army officer was one of the finest men in uniform.

Lt Col Ahlawat, in the message, said he was against the idea of the auction. He called Twinkle's idea of the auction "as sick as your funnybones jokes/book/blog". He wrote that the clothes Akshay wore in the film Rustom as Commander Rustom Pavri was a costume and not a uniform.

Lt Col Ahlawat also warned Twinkle saying that he will drag her to the court if she auctioned costume. "You touch our honor and we will give you a bloody nose," he added.

Here is the full message by Lt Col Ahlawat.

Dear Twinkle Khanna

I am not on Instagram so giving you a rebuttal on Facebook. Your idea of auctioning the costume your husband donned in the movie Rustom for raising money for your NGO is as sick as your funnybones jokes/book/blog. Your Instagram post on the following idea is flawed on the following grounds.

1. What your husband wore in movie Rustom was a costume and not uniform.

2. Indian Armed Forces wives (Army, Navy, Airforce) do not auction their husband's uniforms.

3. Uniform is not a piece of cloth that a producer hands over to cinestars for enacting roles and make some quick bucks. The permission to wear the uniform comes from the office of the President of India. Uniform is earned with your blood, toil, and sweat which is placed on the mortal remains of a soldier along with the tricolor.

4. If you even make a feeble attempt to auction this piece of costume in the garb of 'UNIFORM' then I will drag you to the court. You may like to check my credentials. You touch our honor and we will give you a bloody nose.

Warm regards,

An enraged citizen!!

Twinkle Khanna replied to the journalist's tweet defending herself from the threat made against her in the message. She tweeted: "As a society do we really think it's all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie, a piece of film memorabilia? I will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action! #JaiHind."

