Vivek Oberoi is now widely considered a Pan Indian actor, as he has successfully marked his presence felt in Bollywood, Mollywood, Kollywood, and Tollywood. On the occasion of Army Day, Vivek Oberoi gave a surprise gift to his fans.

Today, Vivek released the teaser of his upcoming short film 'Verses of War'. The actor released the teaser on his Twitter page, and it is receiving unanimously positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Verses of War: A poetic tribute

"A poetic tribute to the Indian Army on the Indian Army Day. Presenting the teaser of Verses of War. Releasing this Republic Day exclusively on #FilmsByFnPmedia," wrote Oberoi on his Twitter page.

In the short film, Vivek Oberoi plays the role of an Indian Army Officer, while Ronit Roy will be seen essaying the character of a Pakistani soldier.

Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be released on YouTube on January 26.

Vivek Oberoi: Upcoming movies

Vivek Oberoi's next film to hit the theaters is Mollywood flick Kaduva. Directed by hitmaker Shaji Kailas, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The film is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller, and Vivek will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist.

It should be noted that Vivek Oberoi had immortalized the role of Bobby, the lead antagonist in Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut Lucifer.

Another film by Vivek Oberoi which is currently in its production stage is Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder. Even though the film was announced in 2020, the shooting was delayed due to several reasons including the pandemic outbreak.