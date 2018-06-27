Just days after the United Nations released its report on human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat has lashed out at the report and said that it was "malicious" and "motivated."

"We don't need to be concerned about this report (the recent UNHRC report on Kashmir, which has been rejected by India). Some of these reports are motivated. The human rights record of the Indian Army is absolutely above board," Rawat told ANI.

Rawat is not the first one to slam the UNHRC report and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier also called it "overtly prejudiced" and something that tried to build a "false narrative."