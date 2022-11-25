Four days after a Pakistani drone was spotted hovering over highly sensitive Jammu airport, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday recovered arms and money in the Samba district of the Union Territory.

Senior police officers admitted that arms recovered from village Badali near Swankha Morh under the jurisdiction of Sub-Division Vijaypur in Samba district is a case of drone-dropping case.

According to the preliminary information, the recovery of weapons from Samba is a case of a drone dropping from Pakistan's side attempting to smuggle in weapons and cash to the Indian side for carrying out terror-related activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

A high alert has been sounded in the Jammu region on Sunday after a suspected drone was found hovering over the highly sensitive Jammu Airport in the Satwari area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that a suspected drone was detected by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) radars near Jammu airport. Within minutes after detecting the drone, an alert has been sounded in Jammu city and adjoining localities. The security forces have been put on high alert after the suspected drone detection.

Initial reports said that the drone movement was spotted at a two-kilometer aerial distance in the area where the ATC radars detected it. Subsequently, an alert was sounded after the drone's detection.

Samba Police recovered a package comprising arms and money

Samba Police on Thursday recovered one suspicious package on Thursday, November 24, in the field near Chhani Manhasan in the Vijaypur area of J&K's Samba.

Upon inspection, the J&K police recovered arms and ammunition along with a wad of cash from the package which was dropped by a Pakistani drone from across the border.

J&K police spotted a package in the field in Jammu's Samba in the early hours of Thursday. After getting the information about the suspicious package, security forces rushed to the spot including the bombs squad team of J&K police. According to the officials, the suspected package when recovered was sealed.

The J&K police recovered one steel Improvised Explosive Device (IED), two pistols, 4 magazines, several batteries, and a watch from the package. They also recovered cash of around Rs 5 lakh from the package dropped in Samba.

Talking to reporters, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba, Abhishek Mahajan said that drone came from the Pakistan side and was dropped in the Swankha Morh area of Samba.

He said as sealed packets were attached to the drone, as the bomb disposal squad was called in.

"On being searched they recovered two pistols, four loaded magazines, one steel IED, watch, battery, and 10 packets of cash," he said.