Kabir Singh, which is an official remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been rewriting box office records in the domestic market. The movie crossed Rs 100 crore mark in just 5 days and now it is all set to cross Rs 150 crore mark on the 7th day of its release in theatres. And while Shahid Kapoor is getting praises from all corners, Arjun Reddy star Vijay Devarakonda has sent a special gift to the film's leading lady Kiara Advani for her brilliant performance.

Mightily impressed by Kiara's role in Kabir Singh, Vijay sent her clothes of his line as a token of love and appreciation for the success of the film. And Kiara, who was overwhelmed with joy, was all hearts for Vijay for his sweet gesture. "Thank youuu Arjun," Kiara wrote on Instagram.

Shahid Kapoor has scored his first solo century with Kabir Singh and the actor seems to have gripped the nation with his portrayal of self-destructive character.

The producers of Kabir Singh - Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde - are laughing their way to the banks with the commercial success of Kabir Singh. Murad shared that they initially planned to release the film in 2,500-2,800 screens pan India but "owing to the response we garnered in advance booking, we released the movie in 3,123 screens.