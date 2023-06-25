Allu Arjun, known for his excellent choice of stories that suit him well, has experienced ups and downs in his career. There was a period when a series of his films failed to perform at the box office due to weak storylines.

However, with his recent release, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' Allu Arjun has gained a pan-India following. Even before this movie, Allu Arjun enjoyed a significant fan base in Kerala. Since his debut with 'Gangotri,' Allu Arjun has consistently aimed to bring something unique with each film, propelling him to become a leading star in Tollywood. However, it is interesting to note that there have been instances where he rejected certain films that later turned out to be super hits. Here is a list of such films:

Bhadra: The successful film 'Bhadra,' directed by Boyapati Srinu and starring Ravi Teja, was initially offered to Allu Arjun. However, due to unknown reasons, the project went to Ravi Teja and became a super hit.

Jayam: 'Jayam' is a memorable hit in Nitin's career, which also established director Teja as a star. Allu Arjun was initially supposed to play the lead role in the film, but due to his commitments to 'Gangotri' at that time, Nitin took on the opportunity and scored a blockbuster.

Arjun Reddy: The controversial blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' was first offered to Allu Arjun. However, he declined the project, stating that he did not see himself fitting into such a story. Subsequently, Sharwanand also turned down the film, and it eventually landed in Vijay Devarakonda's hands, propelling him to stardom.

100% Love: Allu Arjun, who shares a close friendship with director Sukumar, was initially considered for the film '100% Love.' However, due to undisclosed reasons, the role eventually went to Naga Chaitanya.

In addition to these, films like 'Geetha Govindam,' 'Nani's Gang Leader,' and 'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava' were also initially offered to Allu Arjun but ended up being taken on by other actors due to various reasons.

Despite missing out on these opportunities, Allu Arjun has had his successful ventures and has established himself as a popular and accomplished actor in the Telugu film industry.