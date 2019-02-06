Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor may have never acknowledged their relationship in public but rumours have suggested that the lovebirds are ready to take their relationship to the next level. And it is pretty evident from how they are gradually losing their inhibitions and not shying away from being spotted by the media together during their outings. And when Malaika was asked about her Valentine's Day plans in this season of love, she couldn't stop blushing while answering the question.

As her cheeks turned all red, Malaika replied to Zoom TV by saying, "Love shouldn't be celebrated on one day, it should be celebrated all year around because that's the power of love."

Well, going by Malaika's words, it looks like she already celebrated love with Arjun along with her girl gang - Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan - at a restaurant in Mumbai last night. The party was thrown by Gauri Khan, interior designer and wife of Shah Rukh Khan, who also shared a few pictures from the celebration on her Instagram.

After enjoying the night, when Arjun and Malaika along with their friends stepped out of the restaurant, Arjun showcased his protective side by sheilding Malaika from the paparazzi. Arjun was also seen escorting his ladylove to her car and when he failed to control the chaos of shutterbugs around Malaika, he asked Karisma to take care of Malaika.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Malaika and Arjun are all set to enter into wedlock. While Arjun Kapoor's uncle Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and sister Janhvi are ready to see him getting married with Malaika, his father Boney Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are strictly against his decision.