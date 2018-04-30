After the sudden demise of Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, born to Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor, have constantly been around their step-siblings and late actress' children, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, and comforting them during their trying times. While their fans have often witnessed their great camaraderie on social media, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi seem to have got along quite well and it is evident from the latest picture which Arjun's sister shared on her Instagram.

Anshula took to her Instagram story section to post a picture of the Kapoor sisters goofing around last evening. In the picture, Janhvi, who is the most mischievous one among the sisters, was seen clinging to Khushi's back. The two looked very happy together and even Anshula couldn't help but share their happy moments with her fans. The picture is now going viral on the internet.

Earlier, it was reported that Janhvi, Anshula, and Khushi have decided to spend some time together with their brother Arjun who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Namastey England in London.

On Janhvi's 21st birthday, Anshula along with other members of the Kapoor family threw a small celebration party to help her cope with the loss of her mother.

Anshula, earlier, had also blasted a troll who said nasty things about Janhvi and Khushi on social media. She had deleted the troll's comments and asked him to refrain from using abusive language toward her sisters. Later, she also apologized to the troll after his name was being highlighted in several media reports and said that she didn't want to make it a news.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor had slammed a website for having a perverted eye on Janhvi Kapoor when she was spotted outside the actor's house with sister Khushi and father Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter who recently impressed with his acting skills in his debut film Beyond The Clouds.

Boney Kapoor, on the other hand, would reportedly make a documentary on Sridevi which will chronicle her life and career. If the reports are to be believed, the producer has also registered a few titles of the film - Sri, Sridevi, and Sri M'aam - among others.

"Boneyji is serious about making a film on Srideviji and hence he has registered these titles. He is also keen to acquire other films that she has worked in and has registered the titles of those films too. Films like Chaalbaaz, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Jaanbaaz, Mr India and even titles like Return of Mr India have been registered by Boneyji recently," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.