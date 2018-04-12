Arjun Kapoor has blasted an online entertainment news portal for tweeting a perverted image of his stepsister Janhvi Kapoor.

The Tevar actor shamed the website for taking a voyeuristic photograph of his stepsister. "U know what Fuck u man fuck u as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone s attention...and it's shameful that ur eye would go searching for something like this shame on u...this is how our country looks at young women yet another shining example...ashamed by this," Arjun vented out his anger at the entertainment news website.