Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped her debut film — Dhadak's shooting. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and also features Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter.

Karan Johar, who is producing the film shared a picture on Twitter saying: "The warmest trio at Dharma Movies! Shashank Khaitan is truly the strongest guide, mentor, friend and above all director! Janhvi and Ishaan are truly the heartbeat of 'Dhadak'[sic]"

And now that Janhvi is free and the movie releases in July, the Kapoor sisters — Janhvi, Anshula and Khushi have decided to spend some time together with their brother Arjun. According to a report in Filmfare, the four of them will soon holiday in London where the actor is shooting for his upcoming film Namastey England.

Filmfare quoted a source who said: "Janhvi and Khushi along with step-sister Anshula will join brother Arjun Kapoor for a holiday in London. Arjun will soon be shooting for his film Namastey England in London and this turned out to be the best time for his sisters to bond with him."

Recently, Arjun Kapoor took a stand for Janhvi on social media when a publication shamed her. He tweeted: "It's shameful that your eye would go searching for something like this shame on you... this is how our country looks at young women yet another shining example... ashamed by this. [sic]"

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor along with daughters were spotted at Arjun Kapoor's house for dinner. After Sridevi's untimely demise, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have been spending time with their step-sister Anshula. Their Instagram pictures and videos are adorable. Anshula also attended Janhvi's 21st birthday along with Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.