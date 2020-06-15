Arjun Kapoor has shared a screenshot of his last chat with late Sushant Singh Rajput and paid his heartfelt tribute to the young Bollywood actor, who died by suicide at his Bandra house in Mumbai on Sunday, June 14.

The news about Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a shock to many Bollywood celebs, who took to social media to share their grief over his untimely demise. Some of them recalled their acquaintances with him. Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share his last chat with the actor that he had in 2018.

As per the chat, Sushant Singh Rajput was likely under depression due to the absence of his late mother during the release of Kedarnath in 2018. Arjun Kapoor is consoling him and congratulating him on the success of the movie. The chat ends with Sushant's reply, "I really look forward to meeting you brother. Let me Know whenever you're easy. Cheers."

Arjun Kapoor also captioned the screenshot with an emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that he did not had much acquaintance with him and he does know what made him take the extreme step. But he added that he understood the kind of pain he was going through at the moment.

Here is Arjun Kapoor's tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput: