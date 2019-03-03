After his successful venture with Kedarnath, director Abhishek Kapoor will soon start shooting for his upcoming film titled Sharaabi, a comedy drama which will tell the story of a dysfunctional alcoholic. And to pull off a casting coup of sort, the makers have approached Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor for the role of the protagonist.

"Yes, Arjun and Shahid have been approached for the role of the protagonist. Both actors have expressed interest in it but neither have come on board yet for the film. The film is in the very initial stages and the makers are keen to have one of them in this role. The official announcement will be made once the modalities are completed," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

It should be noted that Shahid, who is currently busy filming the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, will be seen playing the role of an alcoholic. So it remains to be seen if Shahid would be willing to take up another role of an alcoholic. Meanwhile, Arjun is currently busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowarikar's historical period drama Panipat which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

On a related note, Shahid Kapoor had gotten a bit defensive on Koffee With Karan when he was showed a clip of Arjun Kapoor where the latter said that Shahid's half-brother Ishaan Khatter always keeps buzzing around his sister Janhvi Kapoor. The Padmaavat actor seemed quite offended with Arjun's remarks and lambasted him by taking a sly dig saying that Janhvi is not special for Ishaan in any way.

And we hope this film offer might not create a difference between the two actors. Meanwhile, the makers of the film will announce the details soon once it goes on floor.