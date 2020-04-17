Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora continue to set new precedents with their unconditional love for each other. Even during the tough times, the couple are strong together and enjoying each other's company. And ever since the two admitted to their relationship, people have been eagerly waiting for them to get married and start a family together.

There had been many reports in the past that speculated Arjun and Malaika's marriage. But it never turned out to be true. Both Arjun and Malaika had spoken to the media saying that marriage is something that will come naturally to them. And yet again, Arjun has answered a fan's question on when he will get married to Malaika during his recent live session on social media.

Replying to the fan who asked Arjun about his marriage with Malaika, the actor said, "Not planned and not thought about it but like I always say, I will not hide it."

Revealing what he likes the most about Malaika, Arjun said, "It is difficult to sum up when you love someone to say that one particular thing you like. I feel she really gets me and she is very patient with me. I am not the easiest and simplest person to be with. I am a certain way and her patience with me really matters. She has the maturity that sometimes I need. She is older than me and that accounts for being able to have a sense of calm and maturity that you need when you are around someone like me who can tend to be a little impatient and emotional sometimes."

Arjun, who was spotted with his lady love during Janta Curfew, further revealed that Malaika has been spending most of her time doing yoga and cooking and misses her family.