That Sridevi and Arjun Kapoor didn't have a great bond was a known fact in Bollywood. Boney Kapoor had left Arjun's mother, Mona, to marry Sridevi and things were not that easy for Arjun and Anshula post that. However, the way Arjun Kapoor stood behind Boney Kapoor and with Janvhi and Khusi post-Sridevi's demise was something that left everyone surprised.

Talking about how Arjun and Anshula came to be there with her and Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I think I found it comforting to cling onto it, as hard as I could. That's how I looked at it and that's what I have been doing and I think that it's just brought a sense of security and comfort and love and I think I wasn't overwhelmed by anything. I just never over-thought it. It just felt right, it felt nice and I felt like this is what I wanted. I think, this is what deep down, I was waiting for and hoping for."

Arjun being a good son

Talking about how he came and stood behind Boney, and the two sisters, Arjun Kapoor said, "At the end of the day, a moment changes everything. And, I have been through that moment. And, I wouldn't wish it for my worst enemy.

Whatever I did, or whatever me and Anshula reacted was an impulse out of pure honesty to knowing that we would have needed somebody at that time. And perhaps, we couldn't have that at that point as much as we liked. But that doesn't mean that Janhvi and Khushi shouldn't. But, at that point it seemed purely out of being a good son to my father, that was my first impulse."

"If my mother would have been alive, she would have wanted that, 'go be there with your father'. Don't hold any grudges because life is too short. And it took me some time to have the courage to ask Anshula that 'I feel this is the right thing, what do you think?' I needed her consent at the end of the day. I am going to be able to only do this if I have her by my side," he further added.

Boney Kapoor's wish

Though it was an unfortunate moment that brought the entire family together Boney Kapoor had revealed that he was sure that such day would come as they all are his blood and they had to come together someday.